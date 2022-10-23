Advertisement
Model Hira Basir looks sassy in her recent snaps

  • Model Hira Basir shared a mirror picture on her Instagram.
  • The model is seen donning a deep white top paired with blue pants.
  • She is one of the top models in Pakistan.
Pakistani fitness model Hira Basir has proven her beauty in the modeling industry, which is not surprising given that she is a smart and beautiful woman.

The Diva’s sense of style is unapologetically looked daring. This time, Hira shared pictures of herself in which she rocked the internet on fire.

Hira captioned her post with, “A day without an alarm. Happy Weeknd y’all.”

Have a look at her picture:

In the picture, the adorable model is seen donning a white top that featured net sleeves with blue denim jeans and flaunting her curves in style.

Hira usually treated her fans with her adorable Instagram feed and gave updates about her life.

