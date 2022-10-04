Mohsin Abbas opens up about his comparison with Ranveer Singh

Mohsin Abbas Haider is a very gifted, multi-talented singer and actor.

Recently made an appearance on Good Morning Pakistan where he discussed his propensity for dorky neon eyewear.

Compared himself to Ranveer Singh and said he’s been performing this strange act for 18 years.

Advertisement

Mohsin Abbas Haider is a very multi-talented singer and actor who is well-known for his rich, melodic voice. India is where his popular song “Uddi Ja” receives the most views. Additionally, he has demonstrated his talent in a number of well-known dramas. Meri Guriya, Muqabil, Meeras, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, and Lashkara are a few of his well-known dramas. His drama Siyani has recently gained media attention. The drama is extremely popular.

Mohsin Abbas recently made an appearance on Good Morning Pakistan where he discussed his propensity for dorky neon eyewear.

Talking about it he said, ‘in the industry these weird and neon shades are associated with me and my friends call me before events that don’t wear such dress” . On his explanation Nida Yasir said, “So you are Ranveer Singh of our Industry?”

Also Read Mohsin Abbas Haider’s ‘Main Hoon’ receives positive feedback by Shahruh Khan Lollywood has lots of entertainers prepared to invest their perspiration and blood...

Mohsin Abbas Haider compared himself to Ranveer Singh and said, “First of all, I really respect Ranveer Singh. He’s a great actor, but I think he’s only been in the business for 10 years. I’ve been in the business for 18 years, and I’m known for wearing weird dresses, so you could say I’ve been performing this strange act for a very long time.” Here is the link!

Here are some comparison collages of both actors wearing strange clothing. Look at that!

Advertisement

On the work front, Mohsin Abbas Haider has recently seen in a short film, Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon.

The film is directed by Experimental Films in collaboration with MR Productions.

The actor claims that he will play five different roles in the short movie. He further clarified that this is simply a film bearing the name of the legendary Bollywood actor and is not a biopic.

Advertisement

Also Read Netizens reacts to Mohsin Abbas’s ‘Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon’ On social media, actor Mohsin Abbas Haider recently teased the poster for...