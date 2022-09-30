Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu says Karan Singh Grover is on ‘Dad duty’

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are having their first child.

The two of them are one of the most popular power couples in Bollywood, and they always give us couple goals.

After going out together for a few years, they got married on April 30, 2016.

Karan and the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress were recently seen at a hospital in the city together. Bipasha posted a picture of Karan on her Instagram account and wrote, “Dad duty.” She wrote this in the caption: “Hospital. Dad duty. Has to always carry my bag, too. My cutie.” Karan is wearing a black round-neck T-shirt and a grey pair of denim jeans in the picture. As he posed for the picture, he is also seen wearing Bipasha’s orange tote bag around his neck.

Recently, close family and friends of Bipasha band Karan got together in Mumbai for a baby shower. Karan wore a blue suit, and the actress wore a peach dress.

Bipasha revealed her pregnancy in August. “Every new period, phase, or light colours our life. We’re closer to wholeness now. When we met, we became two. So much affection between two individuals seems unjust. We’ll soon be a trio. Our baby will add to our joy. Our affection created him/her “her news message.

