Momal Sheikh enjoys vacations in Turkey with friends and family

Momal Sheikh and Syed Jibran are appearing in the drama series Darrar.

Momal is having a blast with her friends, and they all are.

Hassan Rizvi first travelled to Antalya, Turkey, and then spent time there with Momal.

Advertisement

Momal Sheikh is a gifted and stunning Pakistani actress who has starred in a number of successful plays, including Jaal, Mushk, and Mujhey Khuda Pey Yaqeen Hay. Presently, Momal and Syed Jibran are appearing in the drama series Darrar.

Momal Sheikh is a highly outgoing individual who enjoys spending time with her fantastic pals. One of Momal and Nadir’s closest friends, Hassan Rizvi enjoys spending time with Momal and his family. Hassan Rizvi is a choreographer and the brother of Komal Rizvi, a talented singer and actor.

In addition to an opulent trip to Turkey with their families and friends, Hassan and Momal also have a friend’s wedding there that they must attend. Momal is having a blast with her friends, and they all are. From Antalya, Turkey, Hassan and Momal are posting images. Hassan Rizvi first travelled to Antalya, Turkey, and then spent time there. Here are Momal, Nadir, and Hassan’s photos and reels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Momal Sheikh wishes Ali Fazal ‘A never-ending love’ with Richa Chadha Momal Sheikh has made a name for herself on local TV...