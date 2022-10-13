Advertisement
Mouni Roy flaunts her mehendi design on first Karwa Chauth

Articles
  • Mouni Roy posted images on her Instagram account in honour of Karwa Chauth.
  • She posed for the camera while showcasing her lovely mehendi decorations.
  • Lord Shiva and Parvati were depicted cuddling in one of her mehendi designs, while a woman breaking her fast while gazing at the moon was depicted in another.
On Thursday, Mouni Roy posted images on her Instagram account in honour of Karwa Chauth. She posed for the camera while showcasing her lovely mehendi decorations. After getting married in Goa in January 2022, she and Suraj Nambiar will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together. She last appeared in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Lord Shiva and Parvati were depicted cuddling in one of her mehendi designs, while a woman breaking her fast while gazing at the moon was depicted in another. In the photos, Mouni was dressed in a pink, sleeveless dress.

She captioned the post, “Firsts are always special…( red heart).Happy Karwa Chauth beauties.” Nutritionist Angie Kassabie wrote, “Piece of art.” Musician Tesher commented, “This is the most impressive mehendi art I have ever seen in my life lol.” Singer Khushboo Grewal commented, “Omgg such a beautiful design.. love the intricacy and actor Gunjan Vikkas Manaktala wrote, ”Happy 1st Karwachauth MO.”

One of her fans commented, “This is so pretty.” Other fan wrote, “Happy 1st Karwa Chauth to you and your patidev (husband)!!” Other fan commented, “Congratulations for your first Karwa Chauth.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

With the help of the television programme Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Mouni rose to fame. She appeared in Naagin as well. She has contributed to the TV programme Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Alongside Akshay Kumar, she starred in Gold, KGF: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Made in China, among other movies.

In Goa in 2022, Mouni and her spouse Suraj were married in Malayali and Bengali ceremonies. Mouni posted the couple’s first official photos to Instagram with the caption, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We’re married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

She most recently appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where she played a villain opposite Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

 

