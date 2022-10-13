In January of this year, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa.

In January of this year, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa. The couple got married in a small ceremony with only close family and friends present. The cute couple never tried to hide the fact that they were dating in public before they got married. They were always very open about it. Both of them see the other as a lucky charm, and we can see it too. Many people liked what Mouni Roy did in the movie Brahmastra, which came out not too long ago.

Many people loved Mouni Roy’s acting, from famous people in B-Town to critics in the film industry. Today, the couple’s first “Karwa Chauth” was celebrated in style.

Mouni posted pictures of the party on her Instagram account with the caption “My happy place” and an infinity emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Adaa Khan and Shamita Shetty liked the post after she published the photos. Adaa commented with hearts and Shamita wrote “Awww.”

Mouni Roy’s Career

Mouni Roy became famous following her blockbuster TV drama Naagin. She became one of TV’s highest-paid Hindi actresses. She’s appeared in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Box Cricket League 2, and Lip Sing Battle. We hope her career shines.

