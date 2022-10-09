Mukesh Khanna slams Saif Ali Khan and the makers of ‘Adipurush’

Mukesh Khanna is not happy with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh’s Adipurush trailer.

Mukesh released a video on his YouTube channel ‘Bheeshm International’ after watching the teaser.

Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana and shows good prevailing over evil.

Mukesh Khanna, famed for Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamaha, has always been outspoken. Mukesh Khanna is not happy with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh’s Adipurush trailer. Mukesh released a video on his YouTube channel ‘Bheeshm International’ after watching the teaser.

Mukesh reacted to the Adipurush trailer on YouTube and attacked Saif Ali Khan, saying, “Saif Ali Khan had proudly shared that ‘I’m doing Raavan’s role and I’m going to make this character humorous.’ It is ok, an actor can play any role and give it his own shade it is the right of every actor and it is his space.:

He added, “But if you say that you are making Ramayan then it is clear that you are taking advantage of Ramayan and also the belief people have towards Ramayan. If you say that you want to change Raavan’s character so a real Hindu will definitely be surprised to know this. Just like me. Who are you to change the characterization of our characters?”

Mukesh stated none of the other Adipursh characters looks like themselves. He further shared, “We can’t stop you to change your film. If you have 400-600 crores, you can spend and make this film but if you change the look of the characters so I want to say this that your film will not work because you are playing with the audience’s beliefs by telling them that you are making Ramayan.”

He further added, “If you’re making a film on such topics maintain the image of the story and the audiences’ belief.”

Shaktimaan actor stated “Saif Ali Khan’s character Ravaan looks like Mohammad Khilji and doesn’t look like Raavan. He has been given a Mughal look. Are you making fun? Pardon me for saying it straight, but the film will not work, there will be reactions. With VFX or by spending Rs 100 – Rs 1000 crore you cannot make Ramayan. It is based on values, characterizations, performances, dialogues, and looks. But if you want to make it like Avatar, then don’t claim that you are making Ramayan. Stop saying that this is Ramayan.”

He stated people will respond badly to this. “I want to warn the intellectual and rich people ‘do not use your money to change our rituals, religion or epics,” he says.

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh feature in Adipurush. Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana and shows good prevailing over evil. It’s due out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 12, 2023. Retrophiles Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair are producing.

