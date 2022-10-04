Muneeb Butt is all set to share screen with Komal Meer in upcoming project

Muneeb Butt and Komal Meer are the most recent fictional couple to set expectations for the viewer.

Along with a star-studded ensemble, the on-screen duo is getting psyched for their most recent drama series.

The upcoming drama serial Qalandar highlights the impact of placing one’s whole trust in God.

Advertisement

Lollywood performers invest their blood, sweat, and tears into promoting and showing their talent with the most recent drama business endeavours, with a profusion of drama serials launched month after month. Muneeb Butt and Komal Meer are the most recent fictional couple to set expectations for the viewer. Along with a star-studded ensemble, the on-screen duo is getting psyched for their most recent drama series.

The upcoming drama serial Qalandar, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, written by Samra Bukhari, directed by Saima Waseem, and produced under the brand of 7th Sky Entertainment, highlights the impact of placing one’s whole trust in Allah.

Also Read Komal Meer’s birthday celebration grabs the attention of netizens Actress Komal Meer is a young woman with a lovely appearance. She...

When sharing the poster on Instagram, Butt wrote: “Witness an enchanting tale of beliefs and values in our upcoming drama serial. Coming soon.”

Ali Abbas, Hiba Aziz, Asma Abbas, Kashif Mehmood, Noor ul Hassan, Ali Tahir, Kinza Malik, Ahmed Abbas, Hamna Amir, Maham Afzal Khuwaja, Usman Chaudhry, Naima Khan, Kinza Razzak, Sadoon Ali, Haira Muhammad, and Fajar Khan also appear in the film Qalandar.

Butt’s most recent acting credits are Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Wedding Virus, Baddua, Mast Mohabbat, Made for China, and Mujhay Vida Kar.

Advertisement

Meer recently worked in the drama serials, Wafa Be Mol, Badshah Begum, Wehshi, and Benaam.

Also Read Muneeb Butt, Nigah Jee and Asma Abbas flaunts their moves on set Recently, an entertaining dance video has been circulating the Internet. In the...