Murderer of Sidhu Moosewala escaped from police custody

  • The man accused of killing Punjab minister Sidhu Moosewala, has escaped from police custody.
  • Tinu worked closely with Lawrence Bishnoi, the thug who planned the killing of Sidhu.
  • He has managed to escape from custody four times total.
Deepak Tinu, the man accused of killing Sidhu Moosewala, was said to have escaped from police custody earlier today, according to sources.

The CIA (Central Investigation Agency) officials transported Tinu to Mansa from the Kapurthala jail at around 11 p.m., according to the sources. The thug used this as an opportunity to flee.

Deepak worked closely with Lawrence Bishnoi, the thug who planned the killing of Sidhu. There was a list of the shooters that contained the names of 15 suspects, one of whom was Deepak.

He was transported to Punjab by Delhi police under a production warrant. He has managed to escape from police custody four times total.

Tinu escaped from the Ambala Central Jail earlier this year. He escaped when he was being escorted to the hospital for a checkup.

According to the sources, the security personnel are keeping an eye out for the thug.

According to IndiaToday, Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated on May 29 in the Mansa district of Punjab.

Sidhu Moosewala killers suspect shot and killed by indian police
Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29,...

