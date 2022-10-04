Advertisement
Nadia Afgan and her husband are having great time at Ayubia

Nadia Afgan and her husband are having great time at Ayubia

Articles
Nadia Afgan and her husband are having great time at Ayubia

Nadia Afgan and her husband are having great time at Ayubia

  • Nadia Afgan is a talented Pakistani actress.
  • She is best known for her role in the hit sitcom Shashlik.
  • She also acted as a model in Jawad Ahmed’s well-known song “Oh Kehndi Hay Saiyyan Main Teri Aan”
Nadia Afgan is a talented Pakistani television actress best known for her role in the hit sitcom Shashlik. She also acted as a model in Jawad Ahmed’s well-known song “Oh Kehndi Hay Saiyyan Main Teri Aan,” which quickly gained popularity and led to her being noticed by the general audience. Nadia Afgan’s most recent hit programme is still the wildly successful drama series “Suno Chanda.”

She has recently started acting in the drama series Dushman & Kala Doriya. She is a wonderful actress who enjoys animals. She is the contented wife of Jodi (Jawad). She also owns two animals.

The couple and their two gorgeous pets had recently been to Murree Ayubia. Their images from the road trip and Ayubia have been posted by Nadia Afgan. Along with photos of their pets, Nadia and Jodi posted photos of their hiking adventures.

Take a peek at the adorable Nadia Afgan and her husband’s photos!

