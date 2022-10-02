Advertisement
Naimal Khawar glowing workout selfies goes viral

Naimal Khawar looks stunning in her latest click

  • Naimal Khawar Abbasi has 2.5 million Instagram followers.
  • She posted photos after working out.
  • She married the popular actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.
Naimal Khawar Abbasi is a beautiful actress in Lollywood, who requires no introduction because the stunning and brilliant diva already has millions of followers under her spell.

The actress from Verna stays current with fashion, and her 2.5 million Instagram followers place a high value on beautiful photos. Khawar, who is wed to Hamza Ali Abbasi, recently posted photos of herself after working out, and the glow on her face is breathtaking.

Khawar updates her followers with peeks into her opulent lifestyle, which motivates people to lead a healthy and balanced personal and professional life.

Have a look at her pictures here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLuOWhIK36/

Post-workout photos of the Anaa diva went viral and were well-received. Khawar not only implied that exercising was important, but she also had a stunning appearance.

Khawar has appeared in Verna and Anaa for work, in addition to walking the ramp for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Khawar most recently appeared in Afrozeh’s 22nd Shehnai Wedding Formals brand promotion.

