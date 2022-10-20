Nargis Fakhri said guys she met was intimidated or insecure of her

Nargis talked openly about her romantic relationships and how every man she dated ended up being “intimidated” by her or feeling “scared or uneasy.”

On October 20, Nargis Fakhri celebrated her birthday. She turned 43 today. In a previous interview, Nargis talked openly about her romantic relationships and how every man she dated ended up being “intimidated” by her or feeling “scared or uneasy.” Nargis has appeared in a number of well-known movies, including Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, and Rockstar.

In a 2013 interview, Nargis expressed her desire to be in a committed relationship. The actor claimed that because they seldom ever met people from outside the film industry, many actors dated other actors. Additionally, Nargis had mentioned wishing to date “someone regular.”

“I want to be in a relationship. I want to live with someone, wake up with someone, and make breakfast and all of that. And, in my culture, we don’t have to get married for that, so a relationship for me is important and I really want one because I think you learn so much when you’re with another human being. You learn so much about yourself too. At this moment, there’s nothing happening because I don’t get enough time due to work and when I do get that little bit of time, I want to be alone. I’m not interested in anyone I work with. It’s not a normal life and any guy I meet would be intimidated, scared or insecure. So, it’s difficult,” Nargis had said.

In the same interview, Nargis had added, “Hopefully someone will come along, take time out to get to know me and then, I can leave this career behind because it’s hard to have a family, while pursuing a career in the film industry.”

Years after their breakup, in 2021, Nargis had at long last come to terms with the fact that she had dated actor-producer Uday Chopra. The actor expressed sorrow for not speaking about Uday from “mountain peaks” in an interview from last year, describing him as a “wonderful spirit.” After a few years in Bollywood, Nargis returned to the US and made her Bollywood debut in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar (2011). Her most recent appearance was in the 2020 film Torbaaz.