Natasa Stankovic wish Hardik Pandya on birthday with family pics

On Instagram, Natasa Stankovic posted a video in honour of her cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya’s birthday. On Tuesday, Hardik turned 29. The model-actor posted a video of himself having fun with loved ones along with a heartfelt message. In the video, Hardik can be seen having fun with their kid Agastya at a playground and in a swimming pool. The video clip featured numerous glimpses of Natasha relaxing on her trip with Hardik. Along with his wife, he is also seen posing with a birthday cake on a table.

Sharing the clip, Natasa Stankovic wrote for Hardik, “Happy bday to my soulmate (red heart).you make us all proud. keep shining bright my star forever by your side (heart emoji) @hardikpandya93 we love you.” In the short video shared on Instagram Reels, both of them also posed for selfie with their son on a flight. Natasha also added a selfie with Hardik from a recent IPL tournament. In the video, the couple also danced and hugged in front of a swimming pool. The clip also featured Hardik’s brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Hardik replied to her birthday post, “Love you baby” (red heart). Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma Pandya added heart emojis to the tweet. One of her fans commented, “Love you Natasha, you always have such a positive vibe, whenever I open any reel or post of yours, I just keep scrolling, you spread so much happiness and the way you share such cute posts, you really make the world a better place.” Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday champion.” Many fans dropped heart emojis with lovely wishes for Hardik on his birthday.

With Satyagraha, Natasa Stankovic made her acting debut. On Jan. 1, 2020, Hardik and Natasa got engaged. On July 30, 2020, the couple welcomed their son Agastya into the world. Hardik had sent him a picture to let him know he was coming and remarked, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”