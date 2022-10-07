Natasha Baig discusses Abdullah Qureshi’s withdrawal from music

Natasha Baig gave her two cents over Abdullah Qureshi’s decision to leave the music industry due to religious reasons.

Baig, on her Instagram story, wrote: “I will never appreciate those musicians who leave behind their career in the name of awakening.

Coz that proves the wrong narrative that has been attached with music.

Baig, on her Instagram story, wrote: “I will never appreciate those musicians who leave behind their career in the name of awakening. Coz that proves the wrong narrative that has been attached with music. So please go ahead and congrats on your awakening but do not make us look like villains in the process.”

She further added: “Your act might be something which Islam never appreciates but music is divine and it has nothing to do with any sinful act unless you are unable to control your nafs and nafs can become a problem in any profession.”

A recent announcement made by singer Abdullah Qureshi stated that he will be leaving the music profession due to religious considerations, and that he will also no longer be performing in concerts going forward. Additionally, he will no longer be included in any commercials moving forward.

Qureshi stated that he would want to only show up for work that is either within the bounds of his religious beliefs or that piques his own interest.

