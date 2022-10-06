Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

She is not in the movie business, but she is just as popular on social media as any Bollywood diva.

She is close friends with Big B and recently went to a health telethon with him, where experts also talked about how women’s health can be improved.

Rashmika said that teens didn’t feel comfortable talking to their parents about taboo topics, and Amitabh agreed, calling menstruation a “sign of fun.” Navya agreed with her grandpa and said, “Life, as he said. We shouldn’t be embarrassed or avoid that. Menstruation used to be taboo, but attitudes have changed. I’m on stage with my grandpa talking about periods, which is progress.

Navya: “Men have joined women in making menstruation less of a taboo, which is great. Every change begins at home. Before talking about their bodies in public, women should feel safe at home. As a child, I felt at ease having these kinds of conversations.”

Navya just started her podcast, called “What the Hell, Navya.” Navya’s mother, writer and businesswoman Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, actress Jaya Bachchan, were both on the 31-minute podcast. Navya is in charge of Aara Health, an online health portal for women. To close the gap between men and women in India’s health care system, her organisation is building a safe online health care platform for women. She also owns Project Naveli.

