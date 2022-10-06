Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about discussing menstruation with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan
Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about discussing menstruation with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about discussing menstruation with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan

Articles
Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about discussing menstruation with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about discussing menstruation with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan

Advertisement
  • Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.
  • She is not in the movie business, but she is just as popular on social media as any Bollywood diva.
  • She is close friends with Big B and recently went to a health telethon with him, where experts also talked about how women’s health can be improved.
Advertisement

Navya Naveli Nanda is Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter. She doesn’t work in movies, but on social media, she is just as popular as any Bollywood diva. She is close with Big B and recently went to a health telethon with him, where experts talked about how to improve women’s health. During the event, Navya said that talking about menstruation in front of her grandfather in public is a sign of progress. She also said that when she was growing up, it was normal for her family to talk about things that are still taboo in other places.

Rashmika said that teens didn’t feel comfortable talking to their parents about taboo topics, and Amitabh agreed, calling menstruation a “sign of fun.” Navya agreed with her grandpa and said, “Life, as he said. We shouldn’t be embarrassed or avoid that. Menstruation used to be taboo, but attitudes have changed. I’m on stage with my grandpa talking about periods, which is progress.

Navya: “Men have joined women in making menstruation less of a taboo, which is great. Every change begins at home. Before talking about their bodies in public, women should feel safe at home. As a child, I felt at ease having these kinds of conversations.”

Navya just started her podcast, called “What the Hell, Navya.” Navya’s mother, writer and businesswoman Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, actress Jaya Bachchan, were both on the 31-minute podcast. Navya is in charge of Aara Health, an online health portal for women. To close the gap between men and women in India’s health care system, her organisation is building a safe online health care platform for women. She also owns Project Naveli.

Also Read

Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption
Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles forbade James Hewitt from attending Prince Harry's wedding
King Charles forbade James Hewitt from attending Prince Harry's wedding
Shehnaaz Gill shares bts from Moon Rise with Guru Randhawa, song to premiere on Jan 10
Shehnaaz Gill shares bts from Moon Rise with Guru Randhawa, song to premiere on Jan 10
Hania Aamir's impression of
Hania Aamir's impression of "Emily in Paris" amuses Indian rapper Badshah
Arjun Kapoor says ‘artists have to do what film demands'
Arjun Kapoor says ‘artists have to do what film demands'
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story