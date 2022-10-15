Nazish Jahangir dressed in a jet black grass suit textured with resham, marrori print detailing, with hand appliquéd satin inlays, sets a new standard for ethnic design.

Nazish took to her social media accounts to post a bunch of pictures of herself that made her fans go crazy. In the pictures, she was wearing a black lawn shirt paired with Resham, marrori, printed gharara with hand-appliquéd satin inlays. She looked like a queen.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir) Advertisement

The front side panel and its border, as well as the satin patti on the front and back borders, were simply made of lawn. Her outfit also had long sleeves and was accessorized with silver bangles and long earrings we can’t help but copy her style for the next traditional event so we can slay.

Also Read Shahveer Jafry attends a family wedding together with his wife; see photos Shahveer Jafry used to be a YouTuber, but now he acts. We've...