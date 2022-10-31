NBC premieres “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

Dolly Parton’s new song came to her in a dream

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air on NBC on December 1.

She’ll play herself in a tribute to the vintage musical film.

The two-hour special will kick off the holiday season.

Dolly Parton, a legend of country music, will formally start the holiday season this year. On Thursday, December 1, her two-hour film special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will now air on NBC, kicking off the holiday season with festive tunes and a star-studded cast.

As Halloween draws to a close, it’s time to prepare for the holiday season and all the festive specials that go along with it.

Parton will play herself in a tribute to the vintage musical film. She is left racing around, arranging her starring actors, and making sure everything is ideal to ring in the holidays after being given the task of putting together a holiday TV special.

She considers her past in the midst of the mayhem, bringing the audience on a personal tour of her memories. She’ll be reminded of the true meaning of the season in time to spread that cheer in her special with the help of her own own Three Wise Mountain Men.

As previously stated, the movie will feature music by Parton’s contemporaries in the country music genre, including Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams, as well as Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus.

They’ll contribute to a soundtrack that also includes an original holiday song written just for the occasion, as well as two of Dolly Parton’s biggest country singles, “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Along with Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gasteyer, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff, and Steve Summers will also appear in the film.

Kathryn Burns was chosen to choreograph any musical scenes because music plays such an important part in the movie.

She has a long history in the business and has won two Emmys in the past for her work on the musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

She has also appeared in films including Key & Peele, Borat: The Subsequent Movie, and Why Women Kill. In addition, David Hull will serve as a supporting choreographer.

David Rambo, who has previously worked as a producer on shows like CSI and Empire, wrote the script and acted as executive producer for the special.

The multi-talented Parton collaborates with Sam Haskell on writing the script in addition to playing the lead role. She has experience writing Christmas movies; in 1986, she collaborated with William Bleich to write the screenplay for the musical holiday classic A Smoky Mountain Christmas.

Additionally, Joe Lazarov, who previously directed an episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings for Netflix, and the legend of country music are reunited in Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. Producers Billy Levin, Steve Summers, and executive producer Hudson Hickman complete the production team.

On December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will premiere on NBC.

