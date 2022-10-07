Advertisement
Neena Gupta remembers co-actor Arun Bali with heartfelt note

Articles
Neena Gupta remembers co-actor Arun Bali with heartfelt note

  • Veteran actor Arun Bali’s passing on Friday in Mumbai, Neena Gupta paid tribute to him.
  • She posted a flashback photo of them together from the Parampara series sets on her Instagram page.
  • Arun is seen in the image wearing a rudraksha around his neck while dressed as a sadhu (holy man).
Following the veteran actor Arun Bali’s passing on Friday in Mumbai, Neena Gupta paid tribute to him. She posted a flashback photo of them together from the Parampara series sets on her Instagram page. Arun is seen in the image wearing a rudraksha around his neck while dressed as a sadhu (holy man), while Neena is seated on the ground wearing a red-brown saree. The film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, was Arun Bali’s most recent appearance. It was released on October 7. His portrayal of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum is well renowned.

She captioned the picture, “Goodbye #ArunBali. My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

One of her fans wrote, “Oh! I distinctly remember his Toba Tek Singh. That one is etched in my mind forever. RIP (handfolded emoji). Another fan commented, “Hope all your wishes come true ma’am! Goodbye will be a blockbuster.” Other fan got saddened and wrote, “Painful.” Many fans paid tribute to the late actor and hoped that he rests in peace.

In 1982, Neena made her acting debut in Saath Saath. Later, she appeared in a number of movies, including Mandi, Rihaee, Badhaai Ho, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda.
The last time Arun Bali appeared on screen was in the Vikas Bahl film Goodbye, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sahil Mehta. Balaji Motion Pictures, owned by Ekta Kapoor, produced it. The loss of a family member, who is portrayed by Neena, serves as the basis for the movie’s plot. Amitabh, her husband, wants to bury her in a customary manner, but their daughter Rashmika doubts all the outdated customs.
Neena last appeared in Masaba Masaba 2, a Netflix original series that starred her daughter Masaba Gupta in the title role.

