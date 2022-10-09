Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi’s noise; Anushka Sharma sends love

Neetu Kapoor shared a black-and-white photo of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on Instagram.

She wrote, Miss your noise. it’s too quiet. Fans and colleagues responded with positive words in the comments section.

Neetu and Rishi have worked on a number of Bollywood films together.

Advertisement

In 2020, after a lengthy struggle with illness, Rishi Kapoor departed for his heavenly dwelling. However, his legacy lives on via his outstanding work and films. The actor’s untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the nation, including his family, fans, and well-wishers. At the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, he passed away. Now, Rishi’s wife, the actress Neetu Kapoor, shared a monochromatic portrait of her late husband on her social media account.

Neetu posted a black-and-white photograph of Rishi on her Instagram account with the caption, “Miss your noise. it’s too quiet.” In response to the post, several fans and industry colleagues left positive words in the comments section. Emojis of a heart was posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Maniesh Paul, and Manish Malhotra, among others. “Lots of love,” Saba Pataudi remarked on the blog post. On the 70th birthday of Rishi Kapoor last month, Neetu posted a throwback candid photo of the two. She wrote happy birthday and added a red love emoji.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have collaborated on a number of Bollywood films, including Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar, and Anthony, among others. They worked on Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam in the recent past (2013).

Neetu made her acting comeback this year with the film JugJugg Jeeyo. She will also collaborate on a new project with Sunny Kaushal.

Also Read Neetu Kapoor with Karisma and Ranbir at family party Kapoor family gathered on Friday to celebrate Neila Devi's birthday. Karisma Kapoor...