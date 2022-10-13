Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia and Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth

‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet,’ says Neetu Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor
In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt a happy Karwa Chauth. On Thursday, she posted an old photo of her and Alia from her actor son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.
She captioned the post, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth (two read heart emojis) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt.” She used the hashtag #myjaans on it.
Her daughter Riddhima dropped heart emojis on the post. One person commented, “Aww it is Alia’s first Karwa Chauth.” Your jaans are lovely, said one of your fans. Happy Karwa Chauth to them both, wrote another enthusiast. I hope Alia is not fasting, another admirer remarked, as she is expecting her first child with Ranbir. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, many fans sent their warmest wishes and used heart-shaped emojis.
On Wednesday, Neetu went out to dinner with Ranbir and Alia. Recently, the duo appeared together in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.
She most recently appeared with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul in the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo.
