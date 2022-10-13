Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia and Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth

In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt a happy Karwa Chauth.

On Thursday, she posted an old photo of her and Alia from her actor son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

She captioned the post, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth (two read heart emojis) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt.”

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt a happy Karwa Chauth. On Thursday, she posted an old photo of her and Alia from her actor son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

Also Read ‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet,’ says Neetu Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor recalls her late husband Rishi Kapoor and expresses how everything...

She captioned the post, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth (two read heart emojis) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt.” She used the hashtag #myjaans on it.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) Advertisement

Her daughter Riddhima dropped heart emojis on the post. One person commented, “Aww it is Alia’s first Karwa Chauth.” Your jaans are lovely, said one of your fans. Happy Karwa Chauth to them both, wrote another enthusiast. I hope Alia is not fasting, another admirer remarked, as she is expecting her first child with Ranbir. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, many fans sent their warmest wishes and used heart-shaped emojis.

Also Read

With the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor had two children: Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt. The wedding took place at the couple’s residence, Vastu, in Bandra, and was attended by the couple’s family and close friends, including Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. In 2006, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni got married. While attending school in London, she met him. Their daughter is called Samara.

On Wednesday, Neetu went out to dinner with Ranbir and Alia. Recently, the duo appeared together in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

She most recently appeared with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul in the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo.