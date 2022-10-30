Neha Taseer and her husband celebrate Halloween

Neha Taseer is unquestionably one of the most stunning models in the Pakistani fashion business.

She began her career as a model and was then known as Neha Rajpoot.

Recently she entered the acting profession and made her debut alongside the musician Uzair Jaiswal in Moray Saiyyan.

Neha Taseer is currently married to Shahbaz Taseer, and the couple has a kid. They constantly share joyful and lovely moments from their lives with their fans. Neha Taseer and Shahbaz Taseer dressed up for the Halloween Party in October spirit. Neha wore a Harley Quinn costume, while Shahbaz admired her Joker outfit.

Here are some photographs from Neha and Shahbaz Taseer’s Halloween party with their friends:

People began responding to Neha’s Halloween costume and energy as soon as the photographs were published:

