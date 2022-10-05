Netflix deal puts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dead in the water

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused.

Having a hand in shelving the couple’s upcoming Netflix series.

Page Six reports that the couple want to stall on the project until next year.

The alleged involvement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in “killing” a forthcoming Netflix series is currently under investigation.

This information was just provided in an interview by an inside source close to Page Six.

The couple seemed set on downplaying “much of what they have said about King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.” They said as they revealed the couple’s plans for Prince Harry’s explosive biography.

They also said, “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.”

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing? Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December.”

“There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

