Netflix had to leave Prince Harry and William alone before “The Crown”

As the fifth season of The Crown gets ready to come out next month, Netflix has been asked to leave King Charles III and the royal family alone.

This includes Prince William, Prince Harry, and their late mother, Princess Diana.

The family now just needs to be left alone.

Advertisement

As the fifth season of The Crown gets ready to come out next month, Netflix has been asked to leave King Charles III and the royal family alone. This includes Prince William, Prince Harry, and their late mother, Princess Diana.

In a recent report of a journalist, royal expert Ingrid Seward criticised the show and the streaming giant and said that the royal family should be “left alone,” especially when it comes to the scandals involving Charles and Diana.

“The family now just needs to be left alone. “You are really playing with people’s emotions when you recreate such a horrific moment in their lives—and they’re still alive to see it,” Seward wrote.

She went on to say “We know it’s not a documentary, but not everyone knows that. Some people might watch it without knowing that a lot of it is completely made up. It is hurtful to have such a sensitive scene depicted inaccurately. ”

Also Read “It’s getting old” how often Meghan Markle talks about ethics People are getting "tired" of Meghan Markle's "constant" reminders about her "ethical...

Just a few days before Seward’s comments, Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench also criticised Netflix and asked them to put a “fiction” disclaimer on The Crown.