Netflix has released part 2 of the official trailer for Enola Holmes 2.

The mystery-crime drama is expected to release on November 4, 2022.

In the upcoming Enola Holmes 2 Netflix film, Sherlock Holmes and Enola Holmes work together to locate a missing girl.

The next mystery-crime drama is slated to come out on November 4, 2022.

The beginning of this portion of the trailer shows Sherlock discovering Enola hiding in his cupboard before learning that Enola is actively hunting for a missing girl.

The missing girl, on the other hand, learns the lethal secrets of powerful people, and Sherlock then tells his sister that their cases are related.

Watch the trailer below:



Trailer explains;

A young detective named Enola Holmes will be the focus of the follow-up. She attempts to be inspired by her incredibly smart and well-known brother detective Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, as she solves challenging mysteries in the 19th century in London.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, the previous segment of the trailer highlighted Enola’s struggle to locate fresh cases as she launches her own detective business, which serves as the main plot point of the movie.

