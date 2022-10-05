Advertisement
Netflix may cancel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries may gets cancelled.
  • The royal couple is requesting radical modifications to the show.
  • Netflix personnel feel that if granted, it will effectively bury the project indefinitely.
According to rumors that the royal couple is requesting radical modifications, sources said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much awaited Netflix docuseries may be on its way to being cancelled.

A Netflix insider dropped the bombshell, suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘panicking’ over the topic of their show following the passing of Queen Elizabeth and want several modifications made.

In fact, they are asking for so many adjustments that the streaming giant may decide to scrap the entire production even though filming has already begun.

“They (Prince Harry and Meghan) have made significant requests to pull back footage they themselves have contributed,” the insider said. “Some Netflix personnel feel that, if granted, it will effectively bury the project indefinitely.”

This comes months after Meghan herself made a vague promise that the program would air soon and teased that it would concentrate on her and Prince Harry’s romance.

In a late August interview with a magazine, Meghan had stated: “Our love story is the part of my life I haven’t been allowed to share with anyone.

