Netflix movie, Black Samurai directed by John Wick, details inside

Netflix has partnered with John Wick director Chad Stahelski for Black Samurai.

The company is hoping to increase its action film selection.

A Black Samurai TV series was in development at Starz.

Netflix has partnered with John Wick director Chad Stahelski to create a live-action adaptation of Marc Olden’s Black Samurai books as part of its effort to increase its action film selection. Samurai and John Wick’s talent seem like a match made in action movie heaven for Netflix.

Chad Stahelski, who director the critically acclaimed John Wick films starring Keanu Reeves, will head Black Samurai on Netflix. The Jamie Foxx-starring Day Shift movie on Netflix was directed by Stahelski more recently.

Leigh Dana Jackson, whose writing credits include Netflix’s Raising Dion and Foundation, wrote the script.

In 2017, a Black Samurai TV series was in development at Starz, with Common cast as both the show’s producer and lead. That endeavour never materialized, and eventually it was transferred to Netflix.

Along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment and John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures, Stahelski will also serve as producer.

Along with Liza Fleissig and Andre Gaines of Cinemation Studios, Diane Crafford will serve as executive producer. Here is everything else we know about Black Samurai on Netflix:

Plot of Black Samurai:

Black Samurai on Netflix is a live-action version of the same-titled novel series by Marc Olden, as was already established. There are eight books in total, with the first movie probably adapting the first one.

An overview of the plot of Black Samurai is given below:

“While on leave in Tokyo, American soldier Robert Sand is shot while attempting to save an elderly man from a group of four inebriated troops. As Sand collapses, the elderly guy charges his tormentors and pummels them to death with his brittle, wrinkled fists. Sand will soon join the ranks of Master Konuma, the guardian of the samurai’s long-held secrets. The American studies martial arts, swordplay, and stealth over the course of the following seven years, becoming not only the first black man to take the samurai oath but also the strongest fighter Konuma has ever trained.

Two dozen terrorists ambush the dojo one evening, killing Konuma and his pupils as the opening act in a terrible assault on world peace. Sand escapes with his life and a nagging need for vengeance even though he is unable to save his sensei. He only has his sword, but that’s all he really needs.”

Cast of Black Samurai:

No cast members have been revealed for Netflix’s Black Samurai as of October 2022.

As the initiative is still in its early stages, we should hear some news soon.

Production of Black Samurai:

The crew behind Netflix’s Black Samurai is now in the early stages of the project’s development, writing the script as we speak, with pre-production to follow.

Black Samurai’s release date has not yet been revealed by Netflix, but given that it is still in the very early stages of development, we can only assume that it will happen in late 2023 or 2024.

Release date:

