Netflix has calculated the viewing count for series and films from September 26th to October 2nd, 2022.

The data is collected through the use of Complete Viewings Equivalent or CVE, expressed in millions.

A new series on the reign of Austrian empress Sissi made it to the Top 10 in the US and UK.

Netflix calculated the total number of viewers for series and films from September 26th to October 2nd, 2022, and produced a top-three list.

The data is collected in the form of Complete Viewing Equivalent, or CVE, which is expressed in millions.

That is, the platform’s announced viewing hours are divided by the length of films or series.

Here’s a top three report Netflix created for the series and movies with the most viewers in a week.

1. Blonde

Release date: September 16, 2022

The Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVE) in millions for this movie is 13.4 million in its first five days of release. The movie is a fictionalized take on the Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s life and has gone through many controversies to be a successful launch. The run-time for the movie was 167 minutes.

2. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The release date is September 21, 2022.

This series’ Complete Viewing Equivalent (CVE) in millions is 34 million, up from 22 million in its first week. The Ryan Murphy production based on the life of serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer has become the ninth most watched English-language series of all time and is expected to soar to new heights.

3. The Empress

Date of release: September 29, 2022

This series’ CVE (Complete Viewing Equivalent) in millions is 8.3 million over four days. A new version of the reign of Austrian Empress Sissi made it to Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States and the United Kingdom, territories where international series rarely make it to the top 10.

