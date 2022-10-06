Netflix released the trailer of K-drama “Somebody,” find out details

The trailer for the upcoming Korean drama series Somebody has been released on Netflix.

The eight-episode-based series will be made available worldwide on November 18, 2022.

The psychological thriller drama series is directed by Jung Ji Woo and written by Han Ji Wan.

American psychological thriller American Psycho had an impact on the plot of Somebody.

The protagonist of the new series is a young woman named Somebody who created a social dating app.

When a murder causes the social dating app to fall apart, the television show also takes an intriguing turn.

The casting members are below:

The lead character Som in the Netflix original series Somebody will be portrayed by actress Kang Hae Lim.

Young Kwang, Kim Yong Ji, and Kim Soo Yeon make up the other cast.

See the trailer below:

