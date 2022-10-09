Netflix releases official trailer oft the upcoming series, Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has been cast as Wednesday Addams in the live-action spin-off series.

The eight-part series will focus on Wednesday and her time at Nevermore Academy.

The official teaser for the forthcoming Netflix series “Wednesday” features the return of the maiden of the macabre.

Advertisement

Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci, and Chloe Grace Moretz have all performed as Wednesday Addams on screen before Jenna Ortega has taken over.

The live-action sequel to The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, both of which were produced by Barry Sonenfeld in the 1990s, will debut on Wednesday.

The forthcoming eight-part series, in contrast to the previous series, will centre on the gruff Wednesday and her experience at Nevermore Academy.

The title character of the show will try to control her developing psychic gift, stop a terrifying killing spree that has scared the nearby community, and solve a mystery that confounded her parents 25 years ago.

The kid will also manage her new relationships at Nevermore at the same time.

A mystery involving “secret societies, hidden libraries, a homicidal monster” starts to take shape as Wednesday’s parents Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones) drop her off at Nevermore, a school for supernaturally brilliant outcasts “no matter who and what they are.”

Advertisement

Uncle Fester, a much-anticipated series character, is also introduced on Wednesday. He tells her, “I like to travel incognito,” and they ride out in a sidecar and motorcycle covered in phoney dog ears and a Dalmatian print. “Come on, let’s roll!”

The video then shows a glimpse of the teen navigating through school, dances, and other activities.

“What other surprises are in store?” questions Wednesday. “Nevermore continues to be a place where the questions far outweigh the answers. I won’t stop until I find the truth. I know the suspense is killing you.”

Watch the trailer below:

Wednesday will start streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

Also Read “The Lincoln Lawyer”, becomes biggest TV debuts in 2022 The Lincoln Lawyer became one of the biggest TV debuts. The series...