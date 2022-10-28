Netflix will not show the moment Princess Diana’s car crashed into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

The series is filming its final season in Paris and Elizabeth Debicki will take over Emma Corrin’s role as the princess.

Season five of The Crown premieres on Netflix on November 9.

The drama The Crown, which is based on the lives of the Royal family, is currently filming its sixth and final season in Paris. The series is shooting close to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, which is the site of the fatal car accident that killed the princess (Elizabeth Debicki), her boyfriend Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), and the driver Henri Paul (Vic Cooper) on August 31, 1997 after they were being followed by paparazzi.

The incident is replicated, with images of photographers encircling the Mercedes-Benz, as a production films the location of the sad collision.

However, Netflix will handle Diana’s death delicately and in a statement to The Sun, the streaming service said, “The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.”

Covering all aspects of the British family has its hard moments, and this one in particular, the show has been apprehensive about.

We’ve been dreading reaching this point, a production source told Deadline earlier this month.

According to the insider, all viewers will see is the events leading up to the terrible collision, with the car leaving The Ritz after midnight and paparazzi pursuing it.

Fans will watch Elizabeth Debicki take over Emma Corrin’s previous portrayal of Britain’s most beloved princess in the show’s last two seasons.

However, season five of the royal drama, which premieres on Netflix on November 9, won’t show the incident until after Diana and Prince Charles’ (Dominic West) marriage has ended.