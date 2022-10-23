Netflix shares details of Sweet Magnolias Season 3

Sweet Magnolias season 03 has just finished.

It will be released in 2023.

The second season of the Netflix series is scheduled to release in 2022.

Sweet Magnolias season 03 has just finished production and will be available worldwide on Netflix in 2023.

Here is a preview of the upcoming season that includes information such as what to anticipate, how season 2 of the programme fared, new cast members, and more.

The second season of the Netflix series, which is based on the Sherryl Woods novel, is scheduled to release in 2022. The first season of the series debuted in May 2020.

As they balance loves, families, and jobs in the small, Southern town of Serenity, lifelong friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue lift each other up in the feel-good series (compared to Firefly Lane, Virgin River, and Ginny & Georgia).

Watch the official trailer of Sweet Magnolias season 3 below:

We were yet to get word of a formal renewal or cancellation two months after season 2 premiered, but in early May, we received the good news that more episodes were on the way.

It has once more been announced that Sweet Magnolias season 3 will have ten episodes.

The Sweet Magnolias Writers Twitter page tweeted the following once the renewal was announced:

“We’re going back to Serenity, y’all! We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can’t wait to welcome y’all home.”

Sweet Magnolias wasn’t renewed in advance, unlike some of the other shows in the genre, thus it depended on audience interest and the “stickiness” of the show.

By that, we mean that Netflix will consider the show’s viewership among other things when determining what is known as adjusted view share.

We predicted that the show would likely be renewed because it had a strong fan following and was one of the few that had appeal to a wide demographic in the United States.

Covington and Atlanta in the American state of Georgia are once more the locations for the third season’s filming.

Early in June 2022, the show’s production crew began looking for fresh settings. Sheryl Anderson wrote the following on Instagram:

“Thrilled to be plotting and planning Season 3, with friends, old and new!!!”

Joanna Garcia Swisher, the show’s lead, said on Instagram on July 1 that she has coloured her hair once more for her recurring part in the third season, indicating that production had already begun.

Swisher said:

“‘Maddie’s’ lob is back 💇🏻‍♀️ Could only mean one thing… #sweetmagnoliasnetflix #season3

The official Sweet Magnolias page announced that filming had started on July 18, 2022, indicating that it had indeed begun in July 2022.

They captioned their post as follows:

“‘Shall we begin?’ So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias!”

Sheryl J. Anderson commented on the news that the third season is being produced.

“It’s a joy, privilege, and blessing to be back in Serenity.”

According to multiple posters, Norman Buckley, who has helmed many episodes of the show, will take the helm once more. Additionally, Buckley is still the show’s co-executive producer.

The showrunner thanked a gelato stand in an Instagram post on September 3, 2022, when they were halfway through production. Sheryl J. Anderson said:

“Many thanks to @dulceartisangelato for helping us celebrate Halfway Day!!! Hard to believe we’ve shot half of Season 3. Time flies when you’re working with people you love!!!”

It was confirmed that the production was completed on October 21, 2022.

Sheryl J. Anderson tweeted to corroborate the conclusion, writing:

“We finished filming Season 3 last night. It’s been a joy to spend another season in Serenity, working with, laughing with, and learning from amazing artists in the cast and crew. Our community made something beautiful for you. I’m grateful to them and excited for you to see it!!!”

And that’s a wrap on Season 3! Thank you to everyone who contributed to Serenity this year. And to everyone who’s waiting: It’ll be worth the wait. Promise. 🌸 photo by @sheryljanderson pic.twitter.com/oyoV1GZRsa — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) October 21, 2022

Season 2 concludes with many unresolved mysteries, carrying on the trend from season 1.

Season 2 came to an end with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue lamenting Miss Frances’ passing (Cindy Karr).

After the funeral, we witness an unexpected occurrence that includes a proposal and a fight in the restaurant, which results in Cal being led away in handcuffs.

We also know that someone went back after the core trio witnessed video of Sullivan’s delivery van’s tyres being cut.

Season 2 was difficult for Helen (played by Heather Headley), who experienced a number of horrific incidents, but it ended with Ryan proposing to her. The choice she makes will probably signal the start of Season 3.

Sheryl J. Anderson addressed many of the pressing issues following the finale of season 2 in an interview with TVLine.

Anderson responded, “I would just say she has a past in common with our ladies and some other persons in town,” when asked who had cut Dana Sue’s tyres. He continued, “She’s been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She returned home to make amends.

Anderson also hinted that Victoria would “possibly” make a comeback and that other “troublemakers” might follow suit.

The connection between Dana Sue and Anderson was also discussed, and Anderson predicted that the three-way dance would remain challenging.

In an interview with Glamor, Anderson claimed that unlike season 2, there isn’t just one question that has to be answered moving into season 3.

She said, “I think the primary question that everyone has at the end of season two is: Are they going to get a season three?”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, the show’s stars, will all be returning in their respective roles, it was revealed alongside the confirmation of the renewal.

