Netflix “The Watcher” gives closer look of home in New Jersey

  • Netflix’s The Watcher is based on a true story.
  • Based on a New Jersey mansion that was bought by Derek and Maria Broaddus.
  • Recently released show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
“The Watcher” is a limited series from Netflix that is currently available for viewing online.

Ryan Murphy, famed for American Horror Story and the recently released Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is the show’s creator.

The plot centres on a property in New Jersey that Derek and Maria Broaddus paid over $1.4 million for in June 2014.

However, as soon as they started getting threatening letters from “The Watcher,” their excitement for relocating into a new house swiftly subsided.

Even though the show is based on a genuine story, it dramatizes some parts by exaggerating others.

The harasser stated that the house had been their family’s preoccupation for years and that they had been assigned the responsibility of keeping an eye on it after their father passed away.

The search for The Watcher’s identity therefore began. In the midst of the deluge of threatening correspondence, the couple was forced to swiftly leave their house.

The house at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey’s sleepy suburb, was constructed in 1905. The 3,869 square foot shingle-style home boasts four bathrooms, six bedrooms, and Dutch Colonial characteristics.

According to the sources, a video uploaded to YouTube by David Realty Group, the firm that ultimately sold the property for $959,000 in 2019, demonstrates just how drastically the Netflix production altered the home’s appearance.

Prior to now, Netflix released a walk-through tour of the house as it appears in the production, which stars Jennifer Coolidge as Karen, a real estate agent.

Watch the video below:

Netflix series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' revived interest
Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest

Jeffrey Dahmer's eyewear and urn are being put up for auction. This...

