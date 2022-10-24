Netflix Top 100: The Watcher & The Curse of Bridge Hollow in most popular titles.

Netflix Top 100: The top 50 films and top 50 television shows on Netflix worldwide from October 16 to October 23, 2022.

Two brand-new movies top the Netflix global top 100 this week.

Advertisement

Netflix Top 100: The top 50 films and top 50 television shows on Netflix worldwide from October 16 to October 23, 2022.

Two brand-new movies top the Netflix global top 100 this week. The Watcher and The Curse of Bridge Hollow are at the top of the list of the top 50 films and television shows, which are presented here.

This list is created by FlixPatrol for What’s on Netflix. They are a data portal that compiles the Netflix top 10 lists from 89 different nations to provide us with the lists of the best 50 films and shows. How do points function? A series receives 10 points if it is the top-ranked show in Spain. It receives 1 point if it finishes in position 10 on any given day. For the weekly top 100, all those points are added up every day and then on Sunday night.

This list gives us a sneak peek at the top 10 reports that Netflix will release on Tuesday night, which will include hourly ratings for the top 40 TV episodes and films, divided between English- and non-English-language versions.

The Halloween family film starring Marlon Wayans dethrones Luckiest Girl Alive from the top slot it held last week, earning the most points during the previous seven days.

The School for Good and Evil had a strong start in the top 10s around the world this week and will probably aim for the top place in its first full week the following Sunday, but many upcoming films may prevent this.

Advertisement

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week:

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (5123 points) Luckiest Girl Alive (4740 points) The School for Good and Evil (3311 points) Esposa de Aluguel (3034 points) Advertisement Blackout (2953 points) Sing (1849 points) Black and Blue (1277 points) The Stranger (1171 points) Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (1056 points) The Boss Baby (922 points) Advertisement Dobaaraa (876 points) Laal Singh Chaddha (799 points) Charlie’s Angels (716 points) Usogui (500 points) Blonde (499 points) Forever Rich (439 points) Advertisement The Equalizer 2 (399 points) 20th Century Girl (395 points) Too Close For Christmas (372 points) Silent Night (370 points) Running with the Devil (362 points) Spider-Man: Far from Home (318 points) Advertisement Doll House (292 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (263 points) The Net (257 points) The Redeem Team (248 points) Plan A Plan B (193 points) Old People (186 points) Advertisement 2 Hearts (176 points) Soóle (135 points) The Next Three Days (134 points) Layer Cake (127 points) The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (125 points) The Courier (116 points) Advertisement 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (115 points) Downsizing (106 points) Uncharted (98 points) xXx: Return of Xander Cage (96 points) Crisis (94 points) The Patriot (92 points) Advertisement We Made a Beautiful Bouquet (80 points) DEAW #13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (78 points) Lighting up the Stars (78 points) Vantage Point (76 points) Little Man (76 points) Tiga Janda Melawan Dunia (76 points) Advertisement Summit: Steel Rain (75 points) Missing Home (74 points) Father Stu (74 points) Cut Throat City (72 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

Advertisement

The Watcher (6667 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (5781 points) The Midnight Club (2299 points) Sagrada familia (1624 points) Little Women (1338 points) Advertisement Dynasty (1296 points) The Empress (1248 points) Love is Blind (1227 points) Sh**ting Stars (1076 points) From Scratch (905 points) The Sinner (831 points) Advertisement Til Money Do Us Part (690 points) The Good Doctor (689 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (678 points) The Playlist (658 points) Pasión de gavilanes (629 points) Unsolved Mysteries (607 points) Advertisement The Mole (590 points) Barbarians (576 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (571 points) Mismatched (558 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (441 points) Missing: The Other Side (432 points) Advertisement Wielka woda (430 points) Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (407 points) Matt Wright’s Wild Territory (398 points) Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (319 points) Black Butterflies (296 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (277 points) Advertisement Friends (227 points) Café con aroma de mujer (206 points) Shuroop (202 points) Pedro El Escamoso (183 points) Manifest (182 points) SPY x FAMILY (167 points) Advertisement Love Between Fairy and Devil (159 points) Alchemy of Souls (148 points) Chesapeake Shores (146 points) One the Woman (140 points) Tutto chiede salvezza (137 points) Flower of Evil (124 points) Advertisement Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (115 points) S.W.A.T. (106 points) Paw Patrol (105 points) Through the Darkness (104 points) Man on Pause (101 points) Stranger Things (97 points) Advertisement Gang Zielonej Rękawiczki (86 points) Peaky Blinders (85 points) 28 Days Haunted (82 points)

Also Read Netflix shares details of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Sweet Magnolias season 03 has just finished. It will be released in...