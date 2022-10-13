Advertisement
Netflix: uncovers K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

Netflix: uncovers K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list





Fans of Korean dramas will love Netflix in 2023, when the streaming giant adds even more new movies and shows.

List of Movies:

  • A Time Called You (Season 1)
  • Black Knight (Season 1)
  • Celebrity (Season 1)
  • Chicken Nugget (Season 1)
  • Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)
  • Goodbye Earth (Season 1)
  • Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)
  • The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)
  • Hunting Dogs (Season 1)
  • Mask Girl (Season 1)
  • Murder Dieary (Season 1)
  • Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )
  • Queen Maker (Season 1)
  • Song of the Bandits (Season 1)
Check the list of Series:

  • Believer 2 (2023)
  • Jung_E (2023)
  • Gil Bok-soon (2023)
  • Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)
  • The Uncanny Counter 2
