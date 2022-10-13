Netflix: uncovers K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

Fans of Korean dramas will love Netflix in 2023, when the streaming giant adds even more new movies and shows.

List of Movies:

A Time Called You (Season 1)

Black Knight (Season 1)

Advertisement Celebrity (Season 1)

Chicken Nugget (Season 1)

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)

Goodbye Earth (Season 1)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)

The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)

Advertisement Hunting Dogs (Season 1)

Mask Girl (Season 1)

Murder Dieary (Season 1)

Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )

Queen Maker (Season 1)

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) Advertisement

Check the list of Series:

Believer 2 (2023)

Jung_E (2023)

Gil Bok-soon (2023)

Advertisement Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)

The Uncanny Counter 2