Netflix uncovers top 10 list of official TV shows, movies & series

Netflix has finally unveiled a complete list of all the popular TV shows, series, and movies that are available right now.

Here is a list of all the most popular TV shows, movies, and series on Netflix right now.

On the official list are:

TV Shows:

Advertisement Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Midnight Club

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Blacklist

Wielka Woda

The Empress

Advertisement Bling Empire

Oddballs

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

Advertisement

Luckiest Girl Alive

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

The Redeem Team

Last Seen Alive

Old People

Advertisement Megamind

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sing 2

Jexi

Inheritance

Advertisement

Kids:

Oddballs

Megamind

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

CoComelon

Advertisement Sing 2

Nailed It!

Despicable Me 2

Are We There Yet?

Charlotte’s Web

Despicable Me Advertisement