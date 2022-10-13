Advertisement
Netflix uncovers top 10 list of official TV shows, movies & series





List of 50 Netflix Series Renewed in 2023 

Netflix has finally unveiled a complete list of all the popular TV shows, series, and movies that are available right now.

Here is a list of all the most popular TV shows, movies, and series on Netflix right now.

On the official list are:

TV Shows:

  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Midnight Club
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • The Blacklist
  • Wielka Woda
  • The Empress
  • Bling Empire
  • Oddballs
  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
  • Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
  • The Redeem Team
  • Last Seen Alive
  • Old People
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Sing 2
  • Jexi
  • Inheritance
Kids:

  • Oddballs
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • CoComelon
  • Sing 2
  • Nailed It!
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Despicable Me
Also Read

Netflix: uncovers K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list
Netflix: uncovers K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

Fans of Korean dramas will love Netflix in 2023, when the streaming...

