  • Netflix Virgin River actor Annette O’Toole provides season 5 details
  • Annette O’Toole plays Hope McCrea on the show.
  • She revealed some “essential” plot points from the fifth season’s narrative that would “bring the community together”.
  • The 70-year-old actress also talked about the heavy episodes to come.
Annette O’Toole, the star of Netflix’s Virgin River, revealed some “essential” plot points from the fifth season’s narrative that would “bring the community together.”

Annette O’Toole, who plays Hope McCrea on the show, revealed in an exclusive interview that viewers can anticipate a significant event to occur in the middle of the series.

“There is a big thing that happens right in the middle of the season that brings the community together in a very big way. It’s a kind of timely topic that’s happening in our country and I’m really glad that they’re going there,” said the 70-year-old actress.

“I don’t think we’ve ever done anything like this. It’s an important issue and I’m glad that we’re getting into things like that on the show. I don’t know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together.”

Previously, in another interview with New Beauty, O’Toole was asked about the upcoming episodes.

“I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done,” the star revealed.

“I never say that either! I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”

Also Read

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ star guarantees to keep fans on the edge
Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ star guarantees to keep fans on the edge

Fans have been impatiently awaiting some updates ever since season 4 of...

