Netflix 'Wild is the Wind' investigates a murder mystery

Netflix ‘Wild is the Wind’ investigates a murder mystery





  • Netflix’s Wild is the Wind is about two cops who find themselves amidst corruption.
  • The brief footage opens with a remark about a socially segregated small town.
  • The streamer has not said when the show will premiere.
Netflix upcoming series ‘Wild is the Wind’ will be really admired by the crime-thriller fans.

In the novel Wild is the Wind, two police officers deal with discrimination and systemic corruption.

Police discover the body of a young girl who was brutally murdered in a small, divided village where racial tensions and corruption are widespread.

One of the two cops makes a statement about a small, socially divided town, saying that the community can never get over its ingrained prejudice towards others.

Standing close to a cliff, the pair can be seen taking in the landscape in front of them.

The picture then shifts to the crime site, where an unidentified assailant brutally murders a young Afrikaans girl, creating a terrifying atmosphere.

The victim’s relationship to the deputy is disclosed, giving the investigation high priority and making it a cross-departmental issue that needs to be solved.

As of right now, the streamer has not said when the show will premiere.

Following is the list of cast members:

  • Mothusi Magano
  • Frank Rautenbach
  • Chris Chameleon
  • Mona Monyane
  • Deon Coetzee
  • Michelle Douglas
  • Brendon Daniels
  • Phoenix Baaitse
  • Campbell Meas
  • Nicola Hanekom
  • Louw Venter
  • Erica Wessels
  • Renate Stuurman
  • Izel Bezuidenhout
  • Nicolaus Moitoi

Watch the trailer below:

