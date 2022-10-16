Netflix ‘Wild is the Wind’ investigates a murder mystery

Netflix’s Wild is the Wind is about two cops who find themselves amidst corruption.

The brief footage opens with a remark about a socially segregated small town.

The streamer has not said when the show will premiere.

Netflix upcoming series ‘Wild is the Wind’ will be really admired by the crime-thriller fans.

In the novel Wild is the Wind, two police officers deal with discrimination and systemic corruption.

Police discover the body of a young girl who was brutally murdered in a small, divided village where racial tensions and corruption are widespread.

One of the two cops makes a statement about a small, socially divided town, saying that the community can never get over its ingrained prejudice towards others.

Standing close to a cliff, the pair can be seen taking in the landscape in front of them.

The picture then shifts to the crime site, where an unidentified assailant brutally murders a young Afrikaans girl, creating a terrifying atmosphere.

The victim’s relationship to the deputy is disclosed, giving the investigation high priority and making it a cross-departmental issue that needs to be solved.

Following is the list of cast members:

Mothusi Magano

Frank Rautenbach

Chris Chameleon

Mona Monyane

Deon Coetzee

Michelle Douglas

Brendon Daniels

Phoenix Baaitse

Campbell Meas

Nicola Hanekom

Louw Venter

Erica Wessels

Renate Stuurman

Izel Bezuidenhout

Nicolaus Moitoi

Watch the trailer below:

