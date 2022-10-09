Netflix will not cancel Meghan Markle docuseries

Meghan Markle praised for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike royals’
Meghan Markle moved into Kensington Palace. She didn't have a tendency to...
According to reports Netflix ‘refused’ to cancel Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s show, despite the fact that they don’t enjoy it.
This observation was made by Kinsey Schofield, host of the Royal podcast, in an interview with media.
Beginning with a promise about the next series, the presenter and pundit stated that it would “inevitably hit the streaming platform.”
Even more so considering that “Netflix has spent way too much in the Sussexes for this project to be scrapped.”
Even if “Harry and Meghan might not appreciate the final product, it will inevitably hit the streaming platform,” this is the case.
If their cooperation didn’t work out, the streaming giant would feel humiliated. The Sussexes made absurd sums of money through their partnership with Netflix, and there has been constant buzz about their programming.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Movies News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.