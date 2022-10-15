Netflix’s Bridgerton upcoming season will star actress Hannah New

Hannah New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, a fiery widow in Bridgerton.

The 38-year-old actress is most known for her role as Eleanor Guthrie on Black Sails.

She also starred opposite Angelina Jolie in Maleficent and Danny Boyle’s Trust.

Lady Tilley Arnold, a fiery widow, will be portrayed by New. According to the source, New’s character experiences early widowhood. She does, however, take use of the advantages and power that come with running her ex-fortune, husband’s leading a life of sexual and financial independence.

The upcoming season of Bridgerton will centre on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s romance (aka Lady Whistledown). Penelope “determined it’s time to marry a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence” so she can continue to live both her lives as Penelope and as the infamous author Lady Whistledown after she has given up on her crush on Colin.

Colin on the other hand returns from his summer travels “with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.” However, the young Bridgerton lad is disheartened to see that his friend, Penelope is now giving him the “cold shoulder.” In a bid to win her friendship again, Colin offers to help her in finding her a husband by giving her lesson on confidence. Although, he will soon find himself in a dilemma – whether he likes her as just a friend or more…

While Netflix has not announced a date, the series is currently in production, which means new episodes are likely to be released sometime in 2023.