Netflix’s “Christmas With You” trailer reveals other details of show

The Christmas With You trailer has been released on Netflix.

The movie stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia.

The streaming behemoth will spend $10 million on the project.

Advertisement

‘The Christmas With You’ trailer, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia, has been released on Netflix.

On November 17, 2022, the next romantic comedy film will be available online.

The streaming behemoth will spend $10 million on the project, which was shot entirely in New York City in the US (United States).

Christmas With You stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia as the leading pair.

The Scooby-Doo movies are what made Freddie a well-known actor in the 1990s.

Freddie remarked of his comeback, “As nervous as I was getting back into making movies, I couldn’t have picked a more lovely film or a more perfect group to work with.”

Advertisement

The main character of the film is a worldwide pop diva who goes to a tiny village in search of inspiration to revive her burnt-out career.

Grace Dumdaw Zenzi, Williams, Deja Monique Cruz, Helena Betancourt, Nicolette Stephanie Templier, Gabriel Sloyer, and Elisa Bocanegra are among the other members of the movie’s starting cast.

Watch the trailer below:

Also Read Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” teaser shows Enola-Tewksbury’s chemistry Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, and Louis Patridge's chemistry is electric....

Advertisement