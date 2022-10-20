Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” teaser shows Enola-Tewksbury’s chemistry

Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, and Louis Patridge’s chemistry is electric.

Enola Holmes on Netflix, starring Millie Bobby Brown, sparks the romance between the lead and Viscount Tewkesbury, played by Louis Patridge.

Previously, Tewksbury and Enola were reunited at the conclusion of the first movie just before Tewksbury voted in favour of the reform bill. The two ooze easy-going charm from the moment they first met in the first movie through their final scene.

The chemistry is now growing more electric in a recently released trailer from Netflix for the follow-up.

In the video that follows, Enola is searching for the murder suspect when she realizes she will have to roll up her sleeves and get her hands filthy in the most embarrassing way imaginable: ballroom dancing.

The young detective, a tomboy at heart, has no prior dance training, in contrast to Tewkesbury, her crush, who has been dancing since he was five years old.

As soon as the young detective finds Tewkesbury in the video, she seizes the chance to bring him into a ballroom hall behind closed doors.

Sparks shoot off the roof as Enola enlists his assistance in teaching her, and the two start to waltz.

Watch the teaser below:

In the upcoming sequel, which is being directed by Harry Bradbeer from a screenplay by Jack Thorne, Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Sherlock Holmes.

She is joined by Henry Cavill as the titular character, Sam Claflin as Mycroft, Helena Bonham Carter as their mother, Eudoria, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewl

On November 4, 2022, Netflix will release Enola Holmes 2.

