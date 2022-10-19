Netflix’s Riverdale is preparing for its seventh and final season

Netflix’s high-school series Riverdale is gearing up for the seventh and final season of the show

Ted Sullivan, the show’s writer and co-executive producer, updated the audience about the drama’s production.

The first season of Riverdale, which debuted in 2017, focused on a group of high school students dealing with a lot while solving a murder mystery.

Advertisement

Netflix’s high-school series Riverdale is gearing up for the seventh and final season of the show, after going through many ups and downs and chaos. The show is expected to hit the streaming giant in 2023.

Ted Sullivan, the show’s writer and co-executive producer, updated the audience on Instagram about the drama’s production.

He shared a picture of the slate that occupies much of the frame in the opening scene of the last season. Sullvion announced that “such a magnificent season” will soon be available to viewers in his caption.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who created the programme, was also praised for helping Riverdale get to where it is now.

Although the new season’s plot is still a mystery, Aguirre-Sacasa had only disclosed that the first episode will be called “Don’t Worry, Darling.”

The first season of Riverdale, which debuted in 2017, focused on a group of high school students dealing with a lot while solving a murder mystery that sent the community into shock.

Advertisement

Due to its unique plots, which include a D&D-style game that subsequently turned evil, annual musical episodes, the multiverse, and much more, the series became extremely popular among both viewers and non-viewers.

Also Read Riverdale Actor Ryan Grantham Allegedly Plotted to Kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Ryan Grantham allegedly planned to kill Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after...