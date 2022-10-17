Netflix’s “Stranger Things” creators discuss the possible outcomes

The writers and creators of the show made some surprising revelations.

In Season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob.

Alexei’s dad was also going to team up with Will’s dad in Season 4.

Fans of Stranger Things anticipate the impending fifth and final season, which is still being written.

According to Collider, the writers and creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, made some shocking discoveries about abandoned concepts. They described it as “crazy s—t that almost happened”.

In their initial tweet, they stated, “In Season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob,” and a few days later, “Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother.”

In their most recent tweet, they stated, “in Season 4, Hopper was going to team up with Alexei’s dad.”

In Season 2, Sean Astin portrayed fan-favorite Radio Shack manager Bob Newby, who dated Will’s mother. As Joyce Byers’ (Winona Ryder) boyfriend, he finally bonds with Will before meeting a different tragic ending at the end of the season.

After he utilized his computer talents to help Joyce and Will escape from a laboratory where Demogorgons had locked them, the writers considered giving him a far more heroic ending.

In the same season, Eleven reunites with her long-lost mother Terry (Aimee Mullins), who is in a comatose state due to the electroshock treatment delivered by Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) as she attempted to save her daughter.

In the series, Eleven leaves her mother in the hands of her Aunt Becky (Amy Seimetz) after telepathically interacting with her and learning about further lab siblings.

In addition, Chief Hopper, who several viewers believed to be killed after the explosion beneath Hawkins’ Starcourt Mall, ended up in a Russian prison camp where the writers intended for him to meet and pair up with Dr. Alexei’s (Alec Udgoff) father.

