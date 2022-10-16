The Crown has been criticised for its “damaging and cruel fiction”

The Crown’s fifth season will focus on Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the 1990s.

Netflix series has drawn a lot of criticism for its “damaging and malicious fiction,” as the upcoming season is expected to damage King Charles’ reputation.

Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major has called the programme “a barrel-load of crap”.

The renowned series’ fifth season, which will focus on Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the 1990s, will debut on the streaming service in November.

John’s spokesperson said: “There was never any discussion about any possible abdication.”

“Sir John has not cooperated – in any way – with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any scripted material in this or any other series,” he added.

“Discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so.”

Prince William, who believes the programme is capitalising on his mother Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama appearance, has also criticised the programme.

