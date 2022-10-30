Advertisement
date 2022-10-30
Netizens react on Pak-Turk Mega Series Selahaddin Eyyubi

Articles
  • Pakistan and Turkey are co-producing Selahaddin Eyyubi, a period drama.
  • Ertugrul and Magnificent Century are Turkish historical dramas about Muslim leader Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi.
  • Salahuddin Eyyubi’s crew unveiled Mega Pakistan-star Turkey’s actor’s face.
Pakistan and Turkey are co-producing Selahaddin Eyyubi, a period drama. Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr Junaid Ali Shah produced Saelahaddin Eyyubi.

Ertugrul and Magnificent Century are Turkish historical dramas about Muslim leader Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi. Turkey also revealed the 200-acre Damascus city set a few months back.

Pakistani actors Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah, Adnan Jillani, and others. Salahuddin Eyyubi’s crew unveiled Mega Pakistan-star Turkey’s actor’s face. Something Haute posted Selahaddin Eyyubi’s first image on Instagram. Former Turkish model Ilhan Sen will play Selahaddin Eyyubi.

See photo!

Fans have mixed reactions, with many claiming the main lead could have been better in terms of looks and acting skills. “He looks a better version of John Snow” comments an admirer. “after the character like Ertugrul, he looks like a baby”. an admirer said. One fan remarked, “Hamza Ali Abbasi was the best Selahaddin Eyyubi”. One user notes that the actual Selahaddin Eyyubi was wheatish, thus the actor may have been wheatish or tanned and a Pakistani might have been better, but many who know Ilhan were thrilled at the casting. See comments:

The handsome Turkish actor and model Ilhan Sen have 1.3 million followers.

Ilhan Sen photos!

Also Read

Adnan Siddiqui shares the updates of the Selahaddin Eyyubi serial
Adnan Siddiqui shares the updates of the Selahaddin Eyyubi serial

Adnan Siddiqui added how efforts for a Selahaddin Eyyubi drama serial began....

