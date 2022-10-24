Next UK PM Rishi Sunak to be wealthier than King Charles III

The inhabitants of 10 Downing Street will be wealthier than the monarch of Buckingham Palace.

Rishi Sunak and his wife have a combined fortune of £730 million.

The former multimillionaire hedge fund manager was born in the coastal city of Southampton in 1980.

Advertisement

Rishi Sunak is poised to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom following his victory in the Conservative Party’s leadership election, which was sparked by the resignation of Liz Truss last week.

The inhabitants of 10 Downing Street will be wealthier than the monarch of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history.

According to reports, former finance minister Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have a combined fortune of £730 million, approximately double the estimated £300 million to £350 million fortune of Britain’s new king King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The former chancellor, who became the first frontline politician to ever be placed on the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK’s wealthiest people earlier this year, will also virtually match the number of official residences of the incoming British monarch.

It is important to note that millions of Britons are currently experiencing a cost of living crisis due to the country’s severe economic difficulties.

In his first public address after winning the election, Sunak argues that the United Kingdom requires stability and unity to solve the current situation.

Advertisement

The former multimillionaire hedge fund manager was born in the coastal city of Southampton in 1980. In the 1960s, his parents came to the United Kingdom from East Africa. However, Indian media asserts that Rishi Sunak would become the first British prime minister of Indian descent.

Rishi Sunak is now the leader of the Conservative Party and, after meeting with King Charles III, will likely become prime minister.

Also Read