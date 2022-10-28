Niall Horan announces plans to release new music in 2023

Niall Horan made an unexpected announcement on Twitter.

He plans to release a third studio album and tour music festivals in support of it.

The singer/songwriter previously released his debut album, Flicker, in 2017.

“I’m back. I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it,” Horan told fans in the social media video.

Unlike previous album announcements, Horan, 29, didn’t give any other details about a possible release date or album name.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from the star following the release of his second album, Heartbreak Weather, in 2020. He previously released his debut album, Flicker, in 2017.

LOVERS. I GOT NEWS FOR YA pic.twitter.com/40w9xoW42g — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 27, 2022

Fans won’t have to wait long, though, as Horan hinted in his social media video that he intends to return to the road soon for a number of appearances at music festivals all around the world.

“Something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals, and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it,” he said. “I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I’m really excited about.”

The Voice season 23 coach Horan, who was introduced earlier this month, said filming for the upcoming season, which will premiere in the spring, is currently underway.

On the 23rd season of The Voice, which will be Blake Shelton’s final run as a coach on the show, he will be working alongside returning coach Kelly Clarkson and new coach Chance the Rapper.

Horan ended his social media video with one last sentiment, saying, “Can’t wait to see you soon… See you in the New Year.”

