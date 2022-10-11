Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend a friend’s wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend a friend’s wedding

Articles
Advertisement
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend a friend’s wedding
Advertisement
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood.
  • The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has revealed intimate photos of them at a friend’s wedding.
  • The media will next be featured in It’s All Coming Back to Me and Russo Brothers’ Citadel.
Advertisement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment business. Whether it is their endearing demonstrations of devotion or their adoring social media posts about each other, these two have admirers swooning. Since the pair wed in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, they have been setting huge couple goals. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has a big social media following, and she frequently updates her fans on her personal and professional lives.

Priyanka recently attended the wedding of her friends Connie Cheng and Jesse M Powell on a recent Sunday. Nick Jonas accompanied her as well. Now, the actress has revealed some intimate photos of them from a friend’s wedding in Texas. Using her Instagram account, PeeCee captioned the photo: “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”

Nick sported a grey suit while Priyanka wore a red outfit in the photographs.

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Advertisement

Priyanka will next be featured in It’s All Coming Back to Me and Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video. She will also act alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

Also Read

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra romantic drive in LA
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra romantic drive in LA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just enjoyed a day out in Los...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Events News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Meghan Markle's 'main character syndrome' wants to take over
Meghan Markle's 'main character syndrome' wants to take over
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story