Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend a friend’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has revealed intimate photos of them at a friend’s wedding.

The media will next be featured in It’s All Coming Back to Me and Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment business. Whether it is their endearing demonstrations of devotion or their adoring social media posts about each other, these two have admirers swooning. Since the pair wed in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, they have been setting huge couple goals. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has a big social media following, and she frequently updates her fans on her personal and professional lives.

Priyanka recently attended the wedding of her friends Connie Cheng and Jesse M Powell on a recent Sunday. Nick Jonas accompanied her as well. Now, the actress has revealed some intimate photos of them from a friend’s wedding in Texas. Using her Instagram account, PeeCee captioned the photo: “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”

Nick sported a grey suit while Priyanka wore a red outfit in the photographs.

Take a look:

Priyanka will next be featured in It’s All Coming Back to Me and Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video. She will also act alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.