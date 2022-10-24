Nick Jonas spotted hand in hand with mother-in-law, wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas along with his mother-in-law – Daily Mail

Nick and Priyanka enjoyed a family night out.

The 30-year-old artist was seen holding hands with his mother-in-law.

PeeCee revealed in May that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was able to return home.

Advertisement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a family night out at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday with her mother Madhu.

The 30-year-old artist was seen holding hands with his mother-in-law while Priyanka, 40, chatted with them as they walked to the car.

Nick cut a relaxed figure in a black leather jacket, sweater, pants, and sneakers.

The actress Priyanka was dressed in flared leggings, a teal top, and a salwar kameez.

The celebrity also wished her Instagram followers a happy Diwali.

In January of this year, Chopra and Nick Jonas had their first kid. After 100 days in the NICU, PeeCee revealed in late May that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally able to return home.

Advertisement

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share lovely moments at their friends’ wedding Fans have always enjoyed seeing cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and...