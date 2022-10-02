Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham exude glamour

Nicola Peltz was a sight to behold in a chic little dress.

On Saturday night in Paris, Nicola Peltz was a sight to behold in a chic little dress as she left the house with her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The 27-year-old socialite left everyone in awe with her stunning beauty as she put on a very leggy display in a cream tiny dress and towering knee-high boots.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, was seen donning a brown blazer over a white shirt and dark pants.

Following rumours of a family conflict, The Spice Girl, 48, invited her eldest son and his wife Nicola to her French fashion debut on Friday.

A source in the room stated that the couple attended and arrived 30 minutes early to show their support. When everyone was reunited for the first time since this summer, “plenty of hugs” were exchanged, the source added.

As Nicola chatted with Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding and Harper Seven, Victoria laughed with her son Brooklyn in video footage recorded outside the event.

